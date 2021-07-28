US Shying Away From Treaty With Moscow on Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States is shying away from the bilateral treaty with Russia on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and chooses to "grab" Russian nationals across the world with the help of its allies, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"This is one of the biggest irritants in Russian-American relations. In recent years, at the request of the United States, about 60 Russians have been arrested in third countries. Washington is shying away from using the bilateral treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, preferring to grab Russian citizens around the world with the help of allies," Antonov said.