US Side Handed Note With List of Diplomats to Be Expelled From Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A diplomat from the United States has received a note with a list of diplomats who are to be expelled from Russia in response to Washington's similar decision, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On March 23, a senior diplomat of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, was handed a note with a list of American diplomatic employees, declared "persona non grata" are to be expelled, in response to Washington's expulsion of diplomats from the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, as well as a Russian employee of the UN Secretariat," the ministry said in a statement.