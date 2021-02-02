UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Signals Readiness To Discuss Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Lift - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

US Signals Readiness to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Lift - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States has for the first time ever shown readiness to start negotiations on lifting sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the US administration.

According to Handelsblatt, the US signals readiness to discuss the potential sanctions lift but still expects Berlin to make an offer.

"Germans must propose a package solution. Otherwise, we will not be able to remove the Nord Stream 2 topic from the agenda," a person who represented the US at the talks said, as quoted by Handelsblatt.

The German government has not yet put forward any offers, the newspaper specified,

Related Topics

German Berlin Nord United States Gas From Government

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

21 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

22 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

38 minutes ago

Denial of civil, political, human rights in IIOJK ..

3 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

11 minutes ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.