US Signals Readiness to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Lift - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States has for the first time ever shown readiness to start negotiations on lifting sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the US administration.

According to Handelsblatt, the US signals readiness to discuss the potential sanctions lift but still expects Berlin to make an offer.

"Germans must propose a package solution. Otherwise, we will not be able to remove the Nord Stream 2 topic from the agenda," a person who represented the US at the talks said, as quoted by Handelsblatt.

The German government has not yet put forward any offers, the newspaper specified,