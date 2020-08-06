UrduPoint.com
US Signs $1 Billion Vaccine Deal With Johnson & Johnson

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

US signs $1 billion vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

The US government Wednesday announced a new $1 billion investment in a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson, guaranteeing 100 million doses

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The US government Wednesday announced a new $1 billion investment in a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson, guaranteeing 100 million doses.

J&J, via its subsidiary Janssen, had already received $456 million in March.

The new money will allow the company to ramp up production so that doses are ready for shipping if and when the drug receives regulatory approval.

The government also has the option to acquire additional doses sufficient to vaccinate 300 million people.

With the latest deal, President Donald Trump's administration has spent $9.4 billion on vaccine agreements, with five companies agreeing to provide at least 700 million doses, according to an AFP tally.

