US Signs $117Mln Deal With Global Foundries To Maintain Microelectronics Base - Pentagon

The US government has signed a $117 million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement with GlobalFoundries to strengthen domestic microelectronics industrial base, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Friday

"As part of the nation's effort to sustain the microelectronics manufacturing capability necessary for national and economic security, and in support of Executive Order 14017, America's Supply Chains, the Department of Defense has awarded a $117 million agreement to GlobalFoundries (GF)," the release said.

Under the agreement, GF will transfer its 45 nanometer (nm) silicon-on-insulator (SOI) semiconductor manufacturing process from its soon-to-be sold Fab 10 facility in East Fishkill, New York, to its Fab 8 facility in Malta, New York, the release also said.

"This agreement will ensure access to 45nm SOI semiconductors critical to Defense Department systems," the release added.

The agreement is the latest collaboration in the longstanding partnership between the Defense Department and GF to provide silicon-based semiconductors for defense aerospace applications, according to the release.

