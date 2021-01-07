US Signs Deal Giving Sudan Access To Over $1 Bln: Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:20 AM
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signed on Wednesday an agreement giving Sudan access to more than $1 billion, during a one-day visit to Khartoum, the government said
Sudan's acting finance minister Hiba Ahmed and Mnuchin "signed a memorandum of understanding in Khartoum to provide a same-day bridge financing facility to clear Sudan's arrears to the World Bank," her office said in a statement.
"This move will enable Sudan to regain access to over $1 billion in annual financing from the World Bank for the first time in 27 years."