US Signs Deal With EU, Norway, Iceland to Lift Aircraft Lease Limits - State Dept.

The United States, the European Union (EU), Iceland, and Norway have signed a new agreement to remove time constraints on carrier leases of aircraft with crew, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The United States, the European Union (EU), Iceland, and Norway have signed a new agreement to remove time constraints on carrier leases of aircraft with crew, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On August 27, representatives of the United States, the European Union, Iceland, and Norway signed an agreement to remove one-sided time constraints on US air carrier leases of aircraft with crew in the lucrative US-EU air transport market," the release said.

The agreement, the release added, which was reached following years of negotiations, ends a "longstanding imbalance" in the United States' aviation relationship with these countries.

The release also said that transatlantic flights can strengthen US and European economic ties and boost growth and job creation.