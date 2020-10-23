UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Signs Geneva Consensus Declaration Emphasizing No Int' Right To Abortion - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Signs Geneva Consensus Declaration Emphasizing No Int' Right to Abortion - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The United States has signed the Geneva Consensus Declaration to emphasize that there is no international right to abortion and each nation should independently determine its laws on the matter, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

"Today, we are taking the next step as we sign the Geneva Consensus Declaration. At its very core, the declaration protects women's health, defends the unborn and reiterates the vital importance of the family as the foundation of society," Pompeo said. "The declaration restates that there is no international right to an abortion that goes even further affirming that every country has its own sovereign right to determine its own laws with respect to abortion."

Pompeo said the United States has stated clearly that there is no international obligation on the part of states to finance or facilitate abortion.

"During our administration US tax payer Dollars will never go to foreign non-governmental organizations that perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning. We are also at the State Department fully applying the law prohibiting the use of Department funds to lobby an abortion," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state noted that 32 nations have now signed the declaration and this is the first instance an international coalition has been established around the issue of protecting human life.

The co-sponsoring nations include the United States, Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia and Uganda.

"Together we represent every major religion of the world," Pompeo said. "It's a group of countries that respects life and the United States is proud to stand with each and every one of them," Pompeo said.

US Health and Human Services Alex Azar said on the occasion of signing the declaration that a clear marker has been put down that United Nations agencies can no longer reinterpret and misinterpret agreed-upon language without accountability and member states set the policy for the world body to pursue rather than the other way around.

"Without apology, we affirm that governments have the sovereign right to make their own laws to protect innocent life and write their regulations on abortion. The stakes are too high to permit radical, divisive agendas to hinder the ability of women in countries at all stages of development to attain better health," Azar said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Egypt Geneva Indonesia Brazil United States Hungary Uganda Women Family All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Feels Special Responsibility for ..

33 minutes ago

CBUAE launches new regulations regarding reserve r ..

42 minutes ago

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

57 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Pay $2.9Bln Fine for Role ..

33 minutes ago

US, United Arab Emirates to Expand Commercial Part ..

48 minutes ago

'Perfect tactics': Hindley wins stage as teammate ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.