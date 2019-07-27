US Signs Immigration Deal With Guatemala to Put 'Smugglers Out of Business' - Trump

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The United States and Guatemala signed an immigration deal that declares the Central American nation to be a safe-third country for asylum-seekers and will put human traffickers out of business, President Donald Trump said during the signing of the agreement at the White House.

"We've long been working with Guatemala and now we can do it the right way," Trump said on Friday, adding the agreement will put "coyotes and the smugglers out of business."

The president said that as part of the agreement the US will also expand access to the H2A visa program for temporary agricultural employment.

"We are going to make that a much easier, less cumbersome program," he said.

Trump added that US will be signing similar safe-third agreements with other countries soon.

The agreement between the United States and Guatemala comes only days after Trump threatened the Latin American country with a "ban," tariffs and remittance fees after it allegedly broke its immigration deal with the United States.

On July 14, Guatemala's Constitutional Court blocked President Jimmy Morales from declaring the nation a safe third country for asylum-seekers.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to stem the tide of illegal immigration in the United States.

More than 1 million migrants from the Central and South America are expected to cross the US border illegally this year, according to published reports.