UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Signs Immigration Deal With Guatemala To Put 'Smugglers Out Of Business' - Trump

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 AM

US Signs Immigration Deal With Guatemala to Put 'Smugglers Out of Business' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The United States and Guatemala signed an immigration deal that declares the Central American nation to be a safe-third country for asylum-seekers and will put human traffickers out of business, President Donald Trump said during the signing of the agreement at the White House.

"We've long been working with Guatemala and now we can do it the right way," Trump said on Friday, adding the agreement will put "coyotes and the smugglers out of business."

The president said that as part of the agreement the US will also expand access to the H2A visa program for temporary agricultural employment.

"We are going to make that a much easier, less cumbersome program," he said.

Trump added that US will be signing similar safe-third agreements with other countries soon.

The agreement between the United States and Guatemala comes only days after Trump threatened the Latin American country with a "ban," tariffs and remittance fees after it allegedly broke its immigration deal with the United States.

On July 14, Guatemala's Constitutional Court blocked President Jimmy Morales from declaring the nation a safe third country for asylum-seekers.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to stem the tide of illegal immigration in the United States.

More than 1 million migrants from the Central and South America are expected to cross the US border illegally this year, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Business Threatened White House Trump Guatemala United States Mexico February July Visa Border From Agreement Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

2 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

2 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

2 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

2 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

2 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.