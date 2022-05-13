UrduPoint.com

US Signs International Convention Protocol To Fight Cyber Crime - Justice Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The United States has signed a protocol to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation to combat cybercrime, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

"At the Council of Europe (COE) headquarters in Strasbourg, France ...

Deputy Assistant Attorney General (DAAG) Richard Downing of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division signed the Second Additional Protocol to the Convention on Cybercrime on enhanced cooperation and disclosure of electronic evidence on behalf of the US government," the release said.

The protocol acts to strengthen and expand the multilateral international treaty commonly called the Budapest Convention, the Justice Department noted.

The move is part of the United States' "steadfast commitment" to helping nations fight cybercrime by obtaining access to needed electronic evidence, the release explained.

