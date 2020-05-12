Moscow does not suspect that Washington is deliberately obscuring the history of World War II by failing to suitably account for the role the Soviet Union played in defeating Nazism in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday, adding that the United States' reluctance to give credit to the Red Army is the result of propaganda

On May 8, otherwise known in many western countries as Victory in Europe Day, the White House made posts on Twitter and Instagram stating that only the US and UK were responsible for the defeat of Nazi Germany. This is not the first time that US officials have failed to give credit to the Soviet armed forces, as Vice President Mike Pence did not mention that Red Army troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp, during a speech at the World Holocaust Forum in January.

"To be honest, it is not surprising to hear such things, and not because we suspect any particular US politician is deliberately obscuring history. This is the result of efforts to influence public consciousness, including by politicians. They are not immune to the spread of propaganda, which is trying to put those responsible for liberating Europe from the brown plague, the Soviet Union, as equally responsible for the outbreak of World War II as Hitler's Germany," the official said at a press conference following a meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) foreign ministers.

Lavrov stated that the White House's failure to acknowledge the heroic efforts of the Soviet Union was regrettable, especially as both Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump released a joint statement on April 25, marking the 75th anniversary of the Meeting on the Elbe, when Soviet troops met with their US counterparts.

Consequently, Moscow will look to find the appropriate format to begin discussions with Washington over these issues, Lavrov stated.

"We will find with the Americans a format in which these questions can be posed and listened to, regarding their opinion of the current situation. Because what we see are very simple statements, such as one line for CNN, to drive it into consciousness," the foreign minister said.

Putin, during a meeting with the leaders of CIS nations in December, said that Russia constantly strives to ensure the truthfulness and objectivity of history.