US, Singapore Share Artificial Intelligence Technology to Mitigate Natural Disasters

The United States and Singapore are developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications at a multi-day conference that could aid first responders and rescuers following earthquakes and other natural disasters that often strike the Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint press release from the defense departments of both nations on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States and Singapore are developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications at a multi-day conference that could aid first responders and rescuers following earthquakes and other natural disasters that often strike the Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint press release from the defense departments of both nations on Thursday.

"The Asia-Pacific is prone to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tropical cyclones, flooding, landslides, and volcanic eruptions that affect millions of people every year," the release stated. With AI-enabled HA/DR [humanitarian aid, disaster relief], the first responders and rescuers can better serve in those disaster-affected areas.

"

The Defense Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), units of Singapore's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense respectively, are holding what the joint release described as a "multi-day technology exchange."

This partnership between JAIC and DSTA will help save lives and by reducing search and rescue timeframes while helping distribute relief and rebuilding supplies to pockets where the need is greatest, the release said.

Although the exchange is focused primarily on natural disasters, the two organizations are also discussing military applications of AI, the release added.