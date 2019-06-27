UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Singapore Share Artificial Intelligence Technology To Mitigate Natural Disasters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:44 PM

US, Singapore Share Artificial Intelligence Technology to Mitigate Natural Disasters

The United States and Singapore are developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications at a multi-day conference that could aid first responders and rescuers following earthquakes and other natural disasters that often strike the Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint press release from the defense departments of both nations on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States and Singapore are developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications at a multi-day conference that could aid first responders and rescuers following earthquakes and other natural disasters that often strike the Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint press release from the defense departments of both nations on Thursday.

"The Asia-Pacific is prone to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tropical cyclones, flooding, landslides, and volcanic eruptions that affect millions of people every year," the release stated. With AI-enabled HA/DR [humanitarian aid, disaster relief], the first responders and rescuers can better serve in those disaster-affected areas.

"

The Defense Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), units of Singapore's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense respectively, are holding what the joint release described as a "multi-day technology exchange."

This partnership between JAIC and DSTA will help save lives and by reducing search and rescue timeframes while helping distribute relief and rebuilding supplies to pockets where the need is greatest, the release said.

Although the exchange is focused primarily on natural disasters, the two organizations are also discussing military applications of AI, the release added.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Singapore United States From Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

56 seconds ago

First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Barzani on electio ..

16 minutes ago

Nurses directed to observe uniform code, mobile ba ..

1 minute ago

Sir Syed Road dilapidated condition

1 minute ago

Kuwait Favors Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Cut D ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.