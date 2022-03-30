UrduPoint.com

US, Singapore To Deepen Cooperation, Boost Strategic Dialogue - Leaders' Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday confirmed a shared commitment to deepen bilateral relations and improve strategic dialogue between their countries.

"Taken together, the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century demand deeper cooperation between us," Biden and Lee said in a joint statement.

The leaders stressed the importance of improving strategic partnerships in different areas. They noted that 5,400 US companies are working in Singapore now, and both countries have close people-to-people ties.

"As we strengthen our partnership, we will promote a world in which all nations, large and small, can stand together as equals to tackle the most pressing challenges of our era and deliver for our people," the statement read.

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN and its role in the Indo-Pacific region. They also welcomed the enhanced engagement of European and regional partners in the area.

Biden and Lee called on North Korea to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy. They also highlighted the importance of full implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"The leaders underscore the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and encourage the peaceful resolution of disputes," the statement added.

Biden and Lee also expressed their concerns over the situations in Ukraine and Myanmar, and emphasized a joint commitment to confront terrorism in the region and around the world. They underscored the necessity to promote broad-based economic growth in their countries, and reaffirmed the close collaboration between the United States and Singapore on developing an Indo-Pacific economic framework with regional partners.

This agenda will allow to expand cooperation on trade, supply chains, clean energy, decarbonization, infrastructure, tax, and anti-corruption, they added.

