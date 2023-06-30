Open Menu

US Singer Madonna Bedridden Over Bacterial Disease Even After Hospital Discharge - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US signer Madonna is still confined to bed due to a bacterial infection and unable to start her world tour even after she was discharged from hospital earlier in the week, the TMZ news portal reported, citing sources.

On Wednesday, talent manager Guy Oseary said that Madonna was postponing concert dates for her upcoming world tour following hospitalization due to a serious bacterial infection she developed over the weekend. He added that the signer had to stay in an intensive care unit for several days.

Even after the release from hospital on Wednesday evening, the prominent singer remains too sick to get out of bed at her New York apartment and has been "vomiting uncontrollably," the report said on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge.

People close to the celebrity believe that she will not be able to go on tour as planned on July 15, although the singer herself wants to start it as scheduled, TMZ reported.

Oseary stated earlier in the week that Madonna's team needed to pause all commitments, including the tour, at that time due to the infection, although her health was improving.

