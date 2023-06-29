US Singer Madonna Postpones World Tour Due to Bacterial Infection - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US singer Madonna is postponing concert dates for her upcoming world tour following hospitalization due to a serious bacterial infection, talent manager Guy Oseary said on Wednesday.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the (intensive care unit)," Oseart said in a statement. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

Madonna was set to launch her first retrospective tour in July, during which she would play shows in cities across North America and Europe to highlight her decades-long music career.

Madonna's team will share more details, including a new tour start date and dates for postponed shows, as soon as possible, the statement said.

Madonna's health is improving, although the singer is still under medical care, the statement said. Madonna is expected to make a "full recovery," the statement added.