MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The US Naval Forces Europe-Africa (the Sixth Fleet) announced on Monday that its flagship Mount Whitney is heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners.

"Sixth Fleet flagship #USSMountWhitney (LCC 20), with embarked SIXTHFLT (Sixth Fleet) and @STRIKFORNATO (NATO Naval Striking and Support Forces) staff, began its northbound transit to the #BlackSea to operate with our @NATO allies & partners in the region!" the Sixth Fleet wrote on Twitter.