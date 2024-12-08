Open Menu

US Skate Stars Malinin, Glenn Sweep Grand Prix Final Titles

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM

US skate stars Malinin, Glenn sweep Grand Prix Final titles

Grenoble, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) US figure skate sensation Ilia Malinin defended his men's title as compatriot Amber Glenn upset three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto to win women's gold at the ISU Grand Prix final on Saturday.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates claimed ice dance gold to make it a clean sweep for the United States on the closing day of competition in Grenoble.

Malinin attempted six different quad jumps and, although not all of them came off, he lived up to his self-proclaimed nickname 'the Quad God'.

The 20-year-old world champion went into the free skate with a yawning 12 point cushion over Yuma Kagiyama, the 2022 Olympic silver medallist, after the short programme.

Despite being marked down for some missed jumps in a routine which featured a full back flip, he wound up with a 292.12 total to comfortably hold off Kagiyama (281.78). Another Japanese, Shun Sato, took bronze (270.82).

"A lot was going on in my mind, I had this idea and this goal I wanted to achieve here," Malinin said.

"I wanted to get on the ice and I hope everyone enjoyed that performance. From now on, my main goal is to clean up everything.

"Merci beaucoup, Grenoble," he added.

Earlier US national champion Glenn extended her slender lead from the short programme in the free skating final, scoring a total of 212.07 points after two performances, which both included her signature triple axel jump.

Glenn was up against five Japanese skaters in the six-competitor final.

Mone Chiba took silver with 208.85 points. Defending champion Sakamoto took bronze with 201.13.

Glenn, who won both her Grand Prix events in Angers, France and China this year, had not won an international event before this season and steps into the spotlight just over a year ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 25-year-old Texan became the first American woman to win the Grand Prix final, the third major event in the skating Calendar after the Olympics and world championships, since Alissa Czisny in 2010.

"It's been a whirlwind of a season and I've struggled with some impostor syndrome - 'oh, no no, that's not me' - but I'm just happy that my hard work is finally showing," Glenn said.

Sakamoto had not been beaten in a major competition since the 2022 Grand Prix final.

The 24-year-old Olympic bronze medallist paid for a fall on a triple toeloop which cost her points in the short programme.

"I'm relieved - there was no big mistake today, so I'm somewhat satisfied," she reflected.

American two-time reigning world champions Chock and Bates dominated the free dance final.

They nailed their jazzy routine to defend their Grand Prix final crown in style with a total of 219.85, over 13 points clear of Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri.

"Each time feels like the best time," Chock said.

On Friday, German figure skaters Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin successfully defended their pairs title.

Related Topics

World China France German Angers Grenoble Lead Yuma Madison Italy United States Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze God Event All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

13 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

14 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

14 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

15 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

16 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

16 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

17 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

18 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

20 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

24 hours ago

More Stories From World