US Skeptical About Russia Ceasefire Proposal, Considers it 'Cynical' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United States has little faith in Russia's Orthodox Christmas ceasefire announcement, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"There's one word that best describes that and it's 'cynical.' It's cynical in large part because it comes just days after Moscow perpetrated these New Year's Day attacks on Ukraine, civilian infrastructure, civilian centers, following repeated days of attacks against similar targets and I hesitate to even call them targets because again, these are civilian centers in many cases. So as you can tell, we have little faith in the intentions behind this announcement," Price said during a press conference.

The US is concerned it may be a "ploy" from Moscow to allow Russian forces to regroup.

The US considers that if Russia was serious about achieving peace, it would withdraw all its troops from inside Ukraine

Earlier today, following an appeal from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Putin ordered to implement a 36-hour Christmas truce between January 6-7, along the entire line of contact.

The secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council later rejected the Russian offer of truce.