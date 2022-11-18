UrduPoint.com

US 'Skeptical' Of Reports Iran Developed Hypersonic Ballistic Missile - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States remains skeptical of reports that Iran has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We have seen the reports coming out of Iran. We remain skeptical of the reports," Singh said.

"I'm going to refrain from talking about our intelligence and our reporting in our own assessments, but we will continue to monitor closely any development or proliferation of advanced technology coming out of Iran for missile systems."

Last week, Tehran said it developed a hypersonic ballistic missile capable of targeting anti-missile systems.

The Iranians believe the new missile will pass all defense verification systems and it will take decades for anyone to develop a technology capable of countering it, IRGC Aerospace force commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said last week, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

