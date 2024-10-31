US, S.Korea Call For North To Withdraw Troops From Russia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The US and South Korean defense chiefs called Wednesday for North Korea to withdraw its troops from Russia, where Washington says some 10,000 of them have been deployed for possible action against Ukrainian forces.
Russia and North Korea have deepened their political and military alliance as the Ukraine war has dragged on, but sending Pyongyang's troops into combat against Kyiv's forces would mark a significant escalation that has sparked widespread international concern.
These North Korean troops -- wearing Russian uniforms and blended in with units of ethnic minorities to try to conceal them -- are expected to go into combat against Ukrainian forces in November, said Ukraine's UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.
"I call upon them to withdraw their troops out of Russia," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Pentagon, echoing a call by his South Korean counterpart Kim Yong-hyun, who stood beside him.
Austin said the United States will "continue to work with allies and partners to discourage Russia from employing these troops in combat.
"
But there is a "good likelihood" that Moscow will still do so, according to the US defense secretary, who said that North Korean forces are being outfitted with Russian uniforms and weapons.
Kim, speaking through a translator, said he believes the North Korean deployment to Russia "can result in the escalation of the security threats on the Korean peninsula."
That is because there is a "high chance" that Pyongyang will ask for technology transfers from Russia to aid its weapons programs -- including on tactical nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles and reconnaissance satellites -- in exchange for the deployment of its forces, he said.
But he did not announce a change to Seoul's longstanding policy that bars it from selling weapons into active conflict zones including Ukraine -- a stance it has stuck to despite calls from Washington and Kyiv to reconsider.
