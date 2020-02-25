US, S.Korea Look at Scaling Back Joint Military Training Over Coronavirus Concerns - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States and South Korea are considering scaling back their joint military training over concerns about the novel coronavirus, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters during a joint press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

"[US] General Abrams and [South Korean] General Park are looking at scaling back the command post training due to concerns about the coronavirus," Esper said on Monday.