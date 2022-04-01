US, S.Korean Special Envoys for N.Korea to Meet in Washington Next Week - Seoul

South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Yong Kim will hold a consultative meeting in Washington on April 4, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Friday

"Both sides are expected to share their assessments of the alarming situation on the peninsula, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) carried out by North Korea, and hold close consultations on the nature of their response in the future," the ministry said.

North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of 2022 on March 24, deploying a new Hwasong-17 ICBM toward the Sea of Japan. According to reports, North Korea may soon conduct a nuclear test.