US Slams Ethiopia's Decision To Extradite 7 UN Officials, Ready To Respond - Top Diplomat

Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:07 PM

The United States strongly denounces Ethiopia's move to remove seven employees of the United Nations from the country over their alleged meddling into its internal affairs, and expresses readiness to respond to the move if necessary, US Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday

On Thursday, Ethiopia declared seven UN officials, including the staff from the UNICEF, the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, personae non-gratae and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

"We strongly condemn Ethiopia's decision to expel seven @UN officials whose work is critical to humanitarian relief. The United States calls for this decision to be reversed and will not hesitate to respond decisively," Blinken tweeted.

Ethiopia is plunged into a humanitarian crisis caused by the internal conflict in the northern region of Tigray since November 2020, when the government launched an offensive after accusing the local powerful faction, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, of attacking a military base.

