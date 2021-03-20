US Slams Houthi Attack on Saudi Refineries as Attempt to 'Disrupt Global Energy Supplies'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The United States condemns the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi oil refineries that are disrupting global energy supplies, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"We strongly condemn today's drone attack against Saudi Aramco facilities southeast of Riyadh," Porter said in a telephone briefing. "We remain deeply concerned by the frequency of attacks on Saudi Arabia. We have seen that the Houthis claimed responsibility for these attacks and condemn the Houthis attacks to disrupt global energy supplies by attacking Saudi infrastructure."