US Slams ICC Intention to Probe Alleged War Crimes in Palestine - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the intention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into the situation in Palestine over alleged war crimes that had been committed there.

On Friday, the ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she would open a full investigation into the alleged war crimes in Palestine.

"We firmly oppose this and any other action that seeks to target Israel unfairly. As we made clear when the Palestinians purported to join the Rome Statute, we do not believe the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state, and they therefore are not qualified to obtain full membership, or participate as a state in international organizations, entities, or conferences, including the ICC," the secretary of state said on late Friday.

Pompeo reiterated the US objection to any assertion of the ICC jurisdiction over citizens of the countries that are not members of the 1998 Rome Statute, including the United States and Israel.

"The United States respects the decision of those nations that have chosen to join the ICC, and in turn, we expect that the decision on the part of the United States and Israel not to join and not to place our personnel under the court's jurisdiction will also be respected," the US official noted.

Pompeo also reaffirmed the US commitment to achieving a comprehensive and stable peace between Israel and Palestine.

"The only realistic path forward to end this conflict is through direct negotiations," the secretary of state added.

The ICC statement was welcomed by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry and criticized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.