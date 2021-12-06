UrduPoint.com

US Slams Suu Kyi Jail Term As 'affront' To Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

US slams Suu Kyi jail term as 'affront' to justice

The United States on Monday slammed a jail sentence imposed on ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other elected figures as "affronts to democracy and justice."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday slammed a jail sentence imposed on ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other elected figures as "affronts to democracy and justice.""We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Related Topics

Democracy Jail San United States All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Blinken Calls on Myanmar to Release Aung San Suu K ..

Blinken Calls on Myanmar to Release Aung San Suu Kyi After 'Unjust Conviction'

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister for ensuring protection of Quaid's ..

Chief Minister for ensuring protection of Quaid's statue

5 minutes ago
 Cotton godown gutted

Cotton godown gutted

5 minutes ago
 LCCI calls for reviewing property valuation decisi ..

LCCI calls for reviewing property valuation decision

5 minutes ago
 PQFT participates in10th IFEC 2021

PQFT participates in10th IFEC 2021

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.