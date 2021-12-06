US slams Suu Kyi jail term as 'affront' to justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday slammed a jail sentence imposed on ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other elected figures as "affronts to democracy and justice.""We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.