US Slaps 46 Belarusian Officials with Visa Ban - Blinken

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday visa sanctions against 46 Belarusian officials accusing them of undermining democracy in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday visa sanctions against 46 Belarusian officials accusing them of undermining democracy in the country.

"The US Department of State took action pursuant to Presidential Proclamation (PP) 8015 to impose visa restrictions on 46 Belarusian officials for their involvement in undermining or injuring institutions in Belarus, making these individuals generally ineligible for entry into the United States," Blinken said in a statement.

He added that those individuals hold key positions in the Presidential Administration, State Security Committee (KGB), Ministry of Internal Affairs, Investigative Committee, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Sport and Tourism, State Border Committee, Ministry of Health, Constitutional Court, Prosecutor General's Office, and district courts in Minsk.

According to Blinken, the US visa sanctions have targeted 155 Belarusian and Russian nationals since last year's presidential election in Belarus. The US and its allies refused to recognize President Alexander Lukashenko's electoral win and sided with the Belarusian opposition.