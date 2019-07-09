UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Slaps Anti-Subsidy Duties On Fabricated Structural Steel From China, Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

US Slaps Anti-Subsidy Duties on Fabricated Structural Steel From China, Mexico

The United States has introduced preliminary anti-subsidy duties on fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, the US Commerce Department said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United States has introduced preliminary anti-subsidy duties on fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, the US Commerce Department said in a statement.

"The Department of Commerce ... announced the affirmative preliminary determinations of the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of imports of fabricated structural steel (FSS) from China and Mexico and a negative preliminary determination in the CVD investigation of imports of FSS from Canada," the statement issued on Monday said.

The investigation revealed that Chinese and Mexican suppliers of fabricated structural steel had received subsidies at rates up to 177.43 percent and 74.01 percent, respectively, but subsidies received by Canadian exporters had been insignificant, the Commerce Department noted.

"Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of FSS from China and Mexico based on these preliminary rates. At this time, cash deposits will not be collected on imports of FSS from Canada," it said.

The investigation into FSS imports was launched on February 4 after a petition of Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction. The department said it would announce its final rulings on or about November 19.

Last year, the United States imported fabricated structural steel from Canada, China, and Mexico for an estimated $722.5 million, $897.5 million, and $622.4 million, respectively.

At the same time, the Mexican Economy Ministry stressed that these new measures were not related to earlier US tariffs on steel and aluminum, from which Mexico and Canada were exempt in May after lengthy negotiations. Also, these steps are not related to the intention of US President Donald Trump to introduce duties on all Mexican goods.

Previously, Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs of up to 25 percent, if the country did not take efforts to prevent illegal migration from the countries of Central America to the United States. The Mexican Defense Ministry then said it had deployed over 21,000 servicemen throughout the country to counter illegal migration to the United States.

Related Topics

China Canada Threatened Trump Same United States Mexico February May November Border Commerce All From Million

Recent Stories

Minister directs for timely completion of ongoing ..

1 minute ago

European stocks slide at open

1 minute ago

China Expresses Protest to US as Washington Approv ..

1 minute ago

Lok Virsa to organize book launch event on July 17 ..

1 minute ago

Model Farwa Kazmi opens up about unfairness and di ..

21 minutes ago

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) introduce ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.