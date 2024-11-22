US slaps sanctions on dozens of Russian banks over Ukraine war

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The United States unveiled sanctions on dozens of Russian banks Thursday -- including the largest remaining one yet to face such action -- over the war in Ukraine.

The move taking aim at financial institutions and officials "will further diminish and degrade Russia's war machine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"This sweeping action will make it harder for the Kremlin to evade US sanctions and fund and equip its military," she added.

The latest sanctions hit Gazprombank, Russia's largest remaining bank not previously blocked by the United States, and more than 50 internationally connected Russian banks, said the Treasury Department.

The effort also covers more than 40 Russian securities registrars, and 15 Russian finance officials, the department added.

In making the announcement, the US Treasury called Gazprombank "a conduit for Russia to purchase military materiel for its war effort against Ukraine."

It charged that the Russian government uses Gazprombank to pay soldiers, including for combat bonuses.

Gazprombank has been punished with sanctions by others including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The Treasury said Thursday that it will be issuing licenses to allow US persons to wind down transactions involving Gazprombank.

