US Slaps Sanctions On Eritrea Military, Ruling Party For Interference In Ethiopia

The United States slapped sanctions on Eritrea's military and ruling party Friday, accusing them of contributing to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States slapped sanctions on Eritrea's military and ruling party Friday, accusing them of contributing to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

"We condemn the continued role played by Eritrean actors who are contributing to the violence in northern Ethiopia, which has undermined the stability and integrity of the state and resulted in a humanitarian disaster," said Andrea Gacki, the head of the Treasury Department's sanctions office.

