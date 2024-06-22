US Slaps Sanctions On Leaders Of Russia Software Firm Kaspersky
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The United States unveiled sanctions Friday against 12 top leaders of the Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, a day after banning the sale of its popular antivirus software on national security grounds.
The widespread sanctions target many of Kaspersky Lab's most senior leaders, including its chief operating officer, while sparing the chief executive and the company itself, the Treasury Department said in a statement announcing the designation.
"Today's action against the leadership of Kaspersky Lab underscores our commitment to ensure the integrity of our cyber domain and to protect our citizens against malicious cyber threats," said the US Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson.
"The United States will take action where necessary to hold accountable those who would seek to facilitate or otherwise enable these activities," he added.
The Treasury sanctions come a day after the Commerce Department said it was banning the Moscow-headquartered cybersecurity firm from providing its popular antivirus products in the United States.
That announcement came after a lengthy investigation which, the Commerce Department said, found that Kaspersky's "continued operations in the United States presented a national security risk due to the Russian government's offensive cyber capabilities and capacity to influence or direct Kaspersky's operations.
"
The move is the first such action taken since an executive order issued during Donald Trump's presidency gave the Commerce Department the power to investigate whether certain companies pose a national security risk.
Kaspersky, in a statement to AFP, said the Treasury's sanctions were "unjustified and baseless," adding that they were based on geopolitical concerns rather than a "comprehensive evaluation" of the integrity of its products and operations.
"Neither Kaspersky nor its management team has any ties to any government," it continued, calling the Treasury's allegations "pure speculation, which lacks concrete evidence of a threat posed to US national security."
Moscow hit out at the decision to ban the sale of Kaspersky's antivirus software.
"Kaspersky Lab is a company which is very, very competitive on the international level," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"This is a favorite method of unfair competition from the part of the United States. They resort to such tactics every time."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges UN Security Council to push Taliban to halt TTP's deadly cross-border attacks1 minute ago
-
In Russia, Prigozhin remembered as 'great man' year after mutiny11 minutes ago
-
Tension as Tour de France rivals Pogacar and Vingegaard brace for fresh duel31 minutes ago
-
Genocide of Native Americans not over: Oscar nominee Gladstone31 minutes ago
-
Dressel books 50m free Olympic title defense40 minutes ago
-
Mittelstaedt's 'surreal' rise symbolic of Nagelsmann's new Germany40 minutes ago
-
Kante sparkles again but France lose shine without Mbappe magic41 minutes ago
-
Dressel books 50m free Olympic title defense41 minutes ago
-
West Indies bowl out USA for 12841 minutes ago
-
Richardson off the mark at US Olympic trials41 minutes ago
-
Golf: Women's PGA Championship scores41 minutes ago
-
Oilers rout Panthers to force one-game NHL Stanley Cup battle41 minutes ago