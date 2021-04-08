US slaps sanctions on Myanmar state gem company

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on Myanmar's state gem company, vowing to deprive the military junta of a key moneymaker as it violently suppresses democracy protests

The Treasury Department said it would block all assets and ban any transactions with the Myanmar Gems Enterprise, which manages the mining and marketing of the country's jade and other gemstones.