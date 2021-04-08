UrduPoint.com
US Slaps Sanctions On Myanmar State Gem Company

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:38 PM

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on Myanmar's state gem company, vowing to deprive the military junta of a key moneymaker as it violently suppresses democracy protests

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on Myanmar's state gem company, vowing to deprive the military junta of a key moneymaker as it violently suppresses democracy protests.

The Treasury Department said it would block all assets and ban any transactions with the Myanmar Gems Enterprise, which manages the mining and marketing of the country's jade and other gemstones.

