UrduPoint.com

US Slaps Sanctions On Xinjiang Leaders For Rights Abuse

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:28 PM

The United States hit two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in China's Xinjiang region with sanctions Friday, and blacklisted a company that developed facial recognition software, accusing them of participation in sweeping human rights abuses

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States hit two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in China's Xinjiang region with sanctions Friday, and blacklisted a company that developed facial recognition software, accusing them of participation in sweeping human rights abuses.

The US Treasury named Shohrat Zakir, the chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China from at least 2018 to 2021, and Erken Tuniyaz, current acting chairman of the region to its sanctions list.

It also singled out artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group, saying its software has been used in China's operations to identify and control Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region.

