US Slaps Visa Restrictions On 100 Nicaraguan Lawmakers, Officials, Their Families

Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:15 PM

The United States has restricted visas for at least 100 Nicaraguans who are affiliated with the Nicaraguan government, the US State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United States has restricted visas for at least 100 Nicaraguans who are affiliated with the Nicaraguan government, the US State Department said on Monday.

"The Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on 100 members of the Nicaraguan National Assembly and Nicaraguan judicial system, including prosecutors and judges, as well as some of their family members.

The Department has revoked any U.S. visas held by these individuals," the statement said.

According to the statement, those affected by the restrictions are the individuals "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy, including those with responsibility for, or complicity in, the suppression of peaceful protests or abuse of human rights, and the immediate family members of such persons."

More Stories From World

