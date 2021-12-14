UrduPoint.com

US Slaps Visa Restrictions On Congolese Over Wildlife Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

US slaps visa restrictions on Congolese over wildlife trafficking

The United States has targeted eight people from the Democratic Republic of Congo with visa restrictions for their suspected role in illegal wildlife or timber trafficking, the State Department said

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States has targeted eight people from the Democratic Republic of Congo with visa restrictions for their suspected role in illegal wildlife or timber trafficking, the State Department said.

The central African nation is home to an abundance of wildlife, including pangolins, elephants, chimpanzees and gorillas, increasingly threatened by poaching and trafficking, often to Asia and the middle East.

The State Department said the eight Congolese nationals had been sanctioned under Washington's Immigration and Nationality Act, which means they could be barred entry to the United States.

The act "targets wildlife and timber traffickers who are believed to be, or have been, complicit in or involved in trafficking in wildlife, wildlife parts, or products", it said in a statement Monday.

"This visa restriction policy is designed to further disrupt the movements and business of transnational criminal organisations involved in wildlife and timber trafficking by making it harder for them to smuggle illegal wildlife and timber," it added.

"Wildlife and timber traffickers are not welcome in the United States".

Illegal poaching and trafficking has been exacerbated by ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with unrest often erupting in the mineral-rich east.

Nature reserves are frequently caught up in the fighting, putting vulnerable species at risk.

Related Topics

Business Washington Threatened United States Congo Middle East Visa Criminals From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil have strong ties: Nahyan bin Mubarak

UAE, Brazil have strong ties: Nahyan bin Mubarak

6 minutes ago
 PNCA announces to continue 'Tabla and Vocal' class ..

PNCA announces to continue 'Tabla and Vocal' classes

43 seconds ago
 Islamabad lacks good transport facility; imperativ ..

Islamabad lacks good transport facility; imperative to curb smog: EPA DG

46 seconds ago
 UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoverie ..

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

35 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel Monday

36 minutes ago
 EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in col ..

EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in collaboration with leading global ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.