US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States and Slovenia have struck a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on collaboration on civil nuclear matters, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States and Slovenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU), which improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship," the spokesperson's office said in a statement.

The deal was signed by US arms control official Christopher Ford and Slovenian Infrastructure Miniter Jernej Vrtovec, the release added.

"The United States and Slovenia have been partners in civil nuclear energy since 1975, when construction began on the Westinghouse nuclear power plant at Krsko that has been supplying clean energy to the region since 1983," the State Department said

The MOUs are diplomatic mechanisms aimed at enhancing strategic ties between the Washington and another nation by providing a framework for cooperation on civil nuclear matters and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories, and academic institutions.