US, Slovenia To Sign Joint Declaration On 5G Security Next Week - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

The United States and Slovenia are planning to sign a joint declaration on 5G networks security during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visit to Ljubljana next week, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker told reporters on Friday

"We look forward to signing the US-Slovenia joint declaration on 5G security.

This reflects our shared dedication to protecting privacy and integrity of high-tech infrastructure and individual liberties," Reeker said during a conference call ahead of Pompeo's visit.

Reeker noted that the United States and Slovenia share the position that 5G networks should be defended from threats emanating from China and from Beijing's attempts of penetrate these networks.

Next week, Pompeo is scheduled to visit Slovenia during his trip to Europe that also includes stops in the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria.

