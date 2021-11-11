US Small Town Mayor Faces Charges of Stealing COVID-19 Relief Funds - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A US mayor and his bookkeeper who allegedly used Federal COVID-19 relief funds for personal expenses such as college tuition and to pay off a mortgage were charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and federal program theft, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"(Jason) Lary allegedly abused the power and trust conferred on him as Mayor of Stonecrest to steal hundreds of thousands of Dollars intended for COVID-19 relief," acting US Attorney Kurt Erskine said in a press release. "Instead of providing aid to Stonecrest's deserving citizens, Lary allegedly diverted funds for his own use, including to pay off his taxes and the mortgage on his lakefront home."

In March 2020, Stonecrest received $6.2 million from the CARES Act, earmarked to help small businesses weather the pandemic and also to subsidize other expenses including facemask distribution and COVID-19 testing, the release said.

Lary allegedly conspired with Lania Boone, bookkeeper for a firm hired to manage distribution of the $6.2 million, to steal relief funds, including $108,000 used to pay off the mortgage on a home owned by Lary and $7,600 for college tuition and rent for Boone's son, the release added.

Lary also directed grants to organizations that agreed to return a portion of the funds, ostensibly for charitable purposes. In one case, he sent a church $150,000 on condition that it return $50,000, ostensibly to assist people who could not afford home repairs due to the pandemic. Lary used the money to pay outstanding taxes, according to the release.

Stonecrest, a small town in the state of Georgia, has a population of over 59,000, according to the 2020 US Census.