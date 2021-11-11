UrduPoint.com

US Small Town Mayor Faces Charges Of Stealing COVID-19 Relief Funds - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

US Small Town Mayor Faces Charges of Stealing COVID-19 Relief Funds - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A US mayor and his bookkeeper who allegedly used Federal COVID-19 relief funds for personal expenses such as college tuition and to pay off a mortgage were charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and federal program theft, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"(Jason) Lary allegedly abused the power and trust conferred on him as Mayor of Stonecrest to steal hundreds of thousands of Dollars intended for COVID-19 relief," acting US Attorney Kurt Erskine said in a press release. "Instead of providing aid to Stonecrest's deserving citizens, Lary allegedly diverted funds for his own use, including to pay off his taxes and the mortgage on his lakefront home."

In March 2020, Stonecrest received $6.2 million from the CARES Act, earmarked to help small businesses weather the pandemic and also to subsidize other expenses including facemask distribution and COVID-19 testing, the release said.

Lary allegedly conspired with Lania Boone, bookkeeper for a firm hired to manage distribution of the $6.2 million, to steal relief funds, including $108,000 used to pay off the mortgage on a home owned by Lary and $7,600 for college tuition and rent for Boone's son, the release added.

Lary also directed grants to organizations that agreed to return a portion of the funds, ostensibly for charitable purposes. In one case, he sent a church $150,000 on condition that it return $50,000, ostensibly to assist people who could not afford home repairs due to the pandemic. Lary used the money to pay outstanding taxes, according to the release.

Stonecrest, a small town in the state of Georgia, has a population of over 59,000, according to the 2020 US Census.

Related Topics

Weather Rent Georgia Money March 2020 Church From Million

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

4 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

6 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

6 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

6 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.