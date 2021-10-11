US Smuggles Afghan Interpreter Who Helped Rescue Biden Out of Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Aman Khalili, an Afghan interpreter who once helped rescue Joe Biden, has escaped from Afghanistan together with his family after spending weeks in hiding, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Khalili was left behind when the last US military jets flew troops and allies from Kabul, following its takeover by the Taliban (banned in Russia) in August.

He sent a personal plea for help to US President Biden, whom he helped rescue in 2008 when Biden's helicopter made an emergency landing in a Taliban-controlled Afghan valley during a snowstorm. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki promised that Khalili's service would be honored.

The WSJ cited people involved in the secret operation to evacuate Khalili as saying that US veterans, former Afghan soldiers, and well-placed Pakistanis worked together to drive Khalili and his family more than 600 miles across Afghanistan to Pakistan last week.