US soccer great Morgan bids emotional farewell in final match

San Diego, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) US soccer icon Alex Morgan bade an emotional farewell to football on Sunday as she played the final game of her glittering career before heading into retirement.

The 35-year-old striker announced her decision to hang up her boots on Thursday after revealing she was pregnant with her second child.

She played the first 13 minutes of the San Diego Wave's 4-l National Women's Soccer League loss to the visiting North Carolina Courage.

Speaking before the game to broadcaster CBS, Morgan said she had managed to keep her emotions in check.

"I'm feeling really good, no tears, yet," she said.

"I've been smiling a lot these last few days, because just keeping in the retirement and the pregnancy for so long was just really difficult not to share with people and everything is so much better together."

Morgan was one of the world's best-known women's players during her career, part of a golden generation of American women who blazed a trail for the sport.

She starred in the 2015 and 2019 US Women's World Cup winning teams, and became known for her work off the field as she pushed for equality in women's and men's sports.

Morgan's 14-year international career saw her score 123 goals, fifth on the US women's national team all-time list, with 53 assists.

Her final game in a US shirt came on June 4 against South Korea with her last goal coming against Argentina last February in the Women's Gold Cup.

Morgan played in 22 Women's World Cup matches and scored nine goals while netting six goals in 16 Olympic matches.

Morgan gave birth to her first child, daughter Charlie, in 2020 and became the 14th mom to play for the Americans.

Her club history includes winning a league title with Portland in 2013, and stints with Lyon in 2017 -- when she helped the club win the French league, French Cup and UEFA Champions League -- and Tottenham in 2020.