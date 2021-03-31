UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:43 PM

US Social Distancing Behavior Drops as COVID-19 Vaccinations Increase - Poll

The number of Americans abiding by social distancing rules dropped by 9 percentage points to just 38 percent as the rollout of coronavirus vaccines continued across the country, a new Gallup poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The number of Americans abiding by social distancing rules dropped by 9 percentage points to just 38 percent as the rollout of coronavirus vaccines continued across the country, a new Gallup poll showed on Wednesday.

"In the past month, there have been eight- or nine-point drops in the percentages of Americans who say they are avoiding public places like stores or restaurants (48%), small gatherings of people (45%), events with large crowds (62%) and travel (57%)," Gallup said in a press release.

Compared with a year ago, when almost every state had issued stay-at-home orders, the percentages avoiding these places are down roughly 30 percentage points, and are the lowest Gallup has measured since March 13-15, 2020, before many states issued those "lockdown" orders, the release said.

Among fully vaccinated adults 34 percent said they are completely or mostly isolating, compared with 47 percent of partially vaccinated adults and 46 percent who plan to get vaccinated but have yet to receive the first jab, the release added.

Meanwhile, adults who do not plan to get vaccinated remain the least likely to socially isolate, with only 23 percent doing so, according to the release.

