US Social Security Funds Projected To Run Out Of Money By 2033 - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Social Security Funds Projected to Run Out of Money By 2033 - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The US social insurance program Social Security will likely run out of money to fund its old-age, survivors and disability insurance (OASDI) program by 2033, the Social Security Administration said in a report on Tuesday.

The "Old-Age and Survivors" (OAS) trust fund will be able to pay scheduled benefits for the next 12 years instead of 13 as initially estimated, while the "Disability Insurance" (DI) trust fund will have cash until 2057, and not 2065 as earlier thought, the Social Security Administration said, amending projections published in its 2020 report.

"These changes also result in a small but significant reduction in the actuarial balance for the OASDI program," the Social Security Administration said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement released along with the report that the Biden administration was committed to safeguarding such retirement programs and ensuring they continued to deliver economic security and health care to elderly Americans.

"Having strong Social Security and Medicare programs is essential in order to ensure a secure retirement for all Americans, especially for our most vulnerable populations," Yellen said.

Medicare is a Federal health insurance for people who are 65 or older that also serves some younger people with disabilities and those with end-stage renal disease.

Medicare's funding has deteriorated over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic hastened the retirement of Americans and caused a contraction in the size of the US labor force.

Medicare's hospital insurance fund is expected to be depleted in 2026, with the Social Security Administration not making any changes on Tuesday to that forecast. At that point, doctors, hospitals and nursing homes would not receive full compensation from Medicare and patients are likely to bear the responsibility for any cuts to coverage.

