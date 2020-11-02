UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Society Split To Deepen Regardless Of Presidential Election Winner - Russia's Naryshkin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:50 PM

US Society Split to Deepen Regardless of Presidential Election Winner - Russia's Naryshkin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) expects further deepening of the split in US society regardless of who wins the US presidential election, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"Our assessments: the social crisis will deepen regardless of who wins.

It is obvious that the losing side will not agree with the results, and this will further encourage the radicals to take to the streets," Naryshkin said in an interview with with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, early voting is already in full swing in a number of states. The contenders are Republican candidate and incumbent White House chief Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Election Russia White House Trump Split November

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

56 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.