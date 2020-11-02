MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) expects further deepening of the split in US society regardless of who wins the US presidential election, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"Our assessments: the social crisis will deepen regardless of who wins.

It is obvious that the losing side will not agree with the results, and this will further encourage the radicals to take to the streets," Naryshkin said in an interview with with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, early voting is already in full swing in a number of states. The contenders are Republican candidate and incumbent White House chief Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.