US Software Provider Kaseya Says Fully Restored Operations After Ransomware Attack

The automation software provider Kaseya said on Monday that it has fully restored services after partially shutting down as a result of a ransomware cyberattack earlier this month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The automation software provider Kaseya said on Monday that it has fully restored services after partially shutting down as a result of a ransomware cyberattack earlier this month.

"The restoration of services is now complete, with 100 percent of our SaaS customers live as of 3:30 am US EDT," Kaseya said.

The attack, allegedly conducted by the Russia-linked REvil hacking group, affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world. The hackers demanded $70 million in ransom to unlock the company's system.

Last week, US President Joe Biden discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the cyberattack. Biden said he told Putin the Washington expects Moscow to take action against cybercriminals operating on Russian territory and the United States would do so in case the Russian government fails to act.

Kaseya was launched in 2000 in Silicon Valley, California, and offers remote management software for the information technology industry.