US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured En Route to Venezuela - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has sold all the petroleum aboard four Iranian ships that the US Navy captured earlier this year as they were en route to Venezuela, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said on Thursday.

"In August 2020, the district court issued a warrant for arrest in rem and the United States subsequently transferred approximately 1.1 million barrels of refined petroleum from the four vessels. The United States has now sold and delivered that petroleum," Deemers said in a press briefing.