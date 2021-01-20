UrduPoint.com
US Soldier Arrested For Trying To Help Islamic State Conduct Ambush - Justice Dept.

Wed 20th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Army Private First Class Cole James Bridges provided tactical guidance in an attempt to help the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) to attack US forces in the middle East, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Audrey Strauss, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, ..., announced today the arrest of Cole James Bridges, also known as 'Cole Gonzales,' a private first class in the US Army, on Federal terrorism charges based on Bridge's alleged efforts to assist [the Islamic State] to attack and kill US soldiers in the Middle East," the release said.

Bridges was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and attempting to murder US military service members.

The FBI and Army Counterintelligence arrested him on Tuesday and he will be presented on Thursday in the US District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, the release said.

