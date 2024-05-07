US soldier detained in custody in Russia for theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Russia on Tuesday remanded a US soldier in custody until July in the far eastern city of Vladivostok after he was detained on suspicion of theft.

The US Army said the soldier, identified by a court in Vladivostok as Gordon Black, had been detained on criminal charges.

It withheld details, citing the sensitivity of the case.

The detention of Black adds to the number of US citizens held in Russia at a time of tensions with Washington over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Primorye regional court spokeswoman Elena Oleneva said Black was detained on May 2 and would be held in pre-trial detention until July 2 for theft, state-run Ria Novosti news agency reported.