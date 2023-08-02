US Soldier Dies in Traffic Accident in Germany - Pentagon

A US Army soldier who served in Germany has died in a vehicle accident in Bavaria, US Army Europe and Africa said on Wednesday

The accident occurred on Tuesday near Tirschenreuth.

"The Soldier was traveling in a Stryker when a civilian semi-truck struck the military vehicle as it merged onto Autobahn 93," US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement.

The soldier was transported to a local hospital, where the service member was pronounced dead, it added.

No other US Army personnel traveling in the Stryker received injuries, according to the statement.

The soldier was assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment.

The incident is currently under investigation.

US Army Europe and Africa withheld the soldier's identity pending next-of-kin notification.

Stars and Stripes, meanwhile, identified the victim as a 24-year-old female soldier. The accident reportedly occurred when the armored vehicle was merging into a highway. A 57-year-old German national driving the semi-truck in the right lane was unable to switch lanes, resulting in a lateral collision.

The solider was looking out of the roof hatch of the vehicle. During the collision, the hatch struck her in the head, the report said, citing local police.