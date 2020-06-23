US Soldier Faces Terror Charges for Planning to Ambush Service Members - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US Army solider Ethan Meltzer has been charged with a conspiracy to engage in terrorism for providing sensitive information and planning a deadly ambush on service members in his unit, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Department of Justice announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, for allegedly planning an attack on his US Army unit by sending sensitive details about the unit - including information about its location, movements, and security - to members of an extremist organization named Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), an occult-based neo-Nazi and white supremacist group," the release said on Monday.

Melzer also provided sensitive information to the al Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), the release said.

The FBI and the US Army thwarted Melzer's plot in late May and the FBI arrested him on June 10, the release said.

If found guilty, Melzer faces a sentence of life in prison, the release noted.