UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Soldier Faces Terror Charges For Planning To Ambush Service Members - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Soldier Faces Terror Charges for Planning to Ambush Service Members - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US Army solider Ethan Meltzer has been charged with a conspiracy to engage in terrorism for providing sensitive information and planning a deadly ambush on service members in his unit, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Department of Justice announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, for allegedly planning an attack on his US Army unit by sending sensitive details about the unit - including information about its location, movements, and security - to members of an extremist organization named Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), an occult-based neo-Nazi and white supremacist group," the release said on Monday.

Melzer also provided sensitive information to the al Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), the release said.

The FBI and the US Army thwarted Melzer's plot in late May and the FBI arrested him on June 10, the release said.

If found guilty, Melzer faces a sentence of life in prison, the release noted.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Russia Louisville May June FBI

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

2 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

2 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

1 hour ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

1 hour ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

1 hour ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.