US Soldier Held by North Korea After Crossing Border Faced Disciplinary Action - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The US national detained by North Korea after illegally entering the country from South Korea is a soldier in the US military who was set to face disciplinary action, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The soldier was anticipating disciplinary action by the US military prior to crossing into North Korea during a civilian tour of the border zone, the report said, citing two US officials.

The soldier entered North Korea willfully and without authorization, the report cited another US official as saying.

It is unclear at present how the soldier managed to participate in the civilian tour group, the report said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations confirmed the detention of a US national by North Korea. The United Nations is working with the North Korean military to resolve the incident, the UN Command said.